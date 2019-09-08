No landlocks on the imagination: Local writes children’s book about mermaids

Everyone is a pearl.

Everyone has value.

But that value might not always lie in what society traditionally thinks of as beautiful.

This is the lesson that Cassandra Holtke hopes to convey with her new children’s book “The Modest Mermaid.”

Published through Christian Faith Publishing, “The Modest Mermaid” tells the story of MyrVana, a struggling young mer-girl who knows what it is like to feel peer pressure to look or act a certain way.

“I’ve struggled with a lot of insecurities and I have a strong passion to help other girls who also struggle with that to be proud of themselves for the way they are made, the way that God made them and sees them,” Holtke said.

This is Holtke’s first foray into the world of publishing. A lover of writing, but never one to consider herself an author, she found the publication process to be long and at times tedious. But the end result was important to her. She believed in her message and was excited to be able to speak out about a topic that she felt didn’t get enough exposure.

“I think that modesty is a huge issue for women, the way that women view other women with comparisons or jealousy, but also by men with lustful thoughts,”Holtke said. “I think that we’re not helping men when we’re not dressed modestly. I think it makes it harder on them, too.”