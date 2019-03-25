New Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge manager named

David Farmer has been appointed as the new refuge manager of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. He has been deputy refuge manager and chief law enforcement officer for the refuge since November 2016, and he has served as acting refuge manager since Tony Booth retired in September 2018.

Farmer was born and raised in Iowa. He first learned to love the great outdoors by fishing for largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill and bullhead in rural farm ponds, much as Oklahomans do.

Iowa has a few refuges, most of them along the Mississippi River, but most of its land is in private ownership.