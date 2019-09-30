New in Town: Take me to the lake

It’s still 90-plus degrees outside, but the long summer days are quietly slipping away as we inch our way towards inevitable autumn.

While I love each season for its unique beauty, I have always had a particular affinity for summertime, with its carefree schedule, plethora of activities (and fruits!) and the bright heat that lends itself to lazy days outside enjoying concerts, festivals and days at the lake.

Growing up 15 minutes from a reservoir, I learned early on to appreciate lake life. I would spend all day swimming, splashing and constructing mud castles. (There’s no sand in the Midwest, you know this.) In middle school, I learned how to water ski alongside my classmates in a crash course led by my town’s priest. He had a show-no-mercy approach; suffice it to say I’m not the world’s greatest skier, but I’ll pop up out of the water every time.