New in Town: Searching for my cheeseburger in paradise

I’m honestly not much of what you’d call a “foodie;” a bowl of cereal is just fine for me — for dinner. I’d rather spend five minutes on mac ‘n’ cheese from the box than slave for hours over a hot stove whipping up home-cooked meals. (Thank goodness my husband loves to cook and is darn good at it.)

But man, do I love a good burger.

There’s just nothing quite like a thick slab of quality beef topped with fresh veggies, coated in creamy condiments and sandwiched between buttery, fluffy burger buns. I’m talking the kind so massive you’ve got to employ both hands to get it to your mouth in one piece.