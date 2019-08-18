New in town: Savoring climbs up Mount Scott

When I moved to Lawton from Colorado this summer, I braced myself for a hole the size of the Rockies to form in my heart.

But then I discovered Mount Scott, whose dreamy lake views and sloping switchbacks have quickly worked to fill the void.

On my third day reporting for The Constitution, I hitched a ride with photographer Michael D. Pope and former reporter Josh Rouse out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to get an update on the Mount Scott Roadway closure. We chatted with sweaty hikers and snapped photos of kids chugging water under a blisteringly hot mid-morning sun.