New in Town: Appreciating the finer (arts) things

A photo stopped me in my tracks last week, and as I stared down the barrel of a dusty memory, I couldn’t help but feel completely transported to another place and time.

Standing stoically between a harvest combine and a gleaming white semi truck, farmer Fred Wyatt represents “the backbone and heartbeat of our nation,” read a placard placed neatly to the right of the photograph. I couldn’t help but think of the men and women in my family who have, for generations, harvested the Great Plains to sustain their families and the nation, as Fred and his father and grandfather have done.