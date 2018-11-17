New Sill fitness center named for 2 soldiers

What was once a motor pool called “Bay 70” is now a shrine to two soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

More than that, the Ligons-Allton Fitness Center will serve to keep the students and cadre of the 428th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade and the 30th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade “Army Strong.”

Located in the southwest corner of Summerall Hall, Building 840 on Geronimo Road, the fitness center has Alpha Warrior Rigs similar to those in Goldner Fitness Center, except that the fluorescent green uprights are mounted on what were previously warming stalls. Mechanics used these when they revved up the motor of a vehicle to see how it was running. Look closely, and you can see the wall still has cylindrical openings to vent the exhaust.