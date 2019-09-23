New owners take over house built by Great Plains students
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 11:43pm Kim McConnell
The House has real owners.
Great Plains Technology Center building trades students bid farewell to their 18-month class project Thursday, as a 1,600-square-foot house they built from the foundation up was moved to its permanent home southwest of Lawton.
The single-story house has been tucked behind Building 200 for more than a year as students from Great Plains’ carpentry, construction trades, HVAC and electrical programs combined their talents — and earned on-the-job-training credit — to build the structure.