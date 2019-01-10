New Geronimo Mayor carries on family tradition

After a three day filing period, interim-Mayor Lesley Mallow was the only candidate to file her paperwork for mayor of Geronimo and on Nov. 7 she will officially follow in the footsteps of her father and grandfather as mayor of the town.

According to Mallow, who has been on the town council for three years, her grandfather Elwood Mallow served as mayor of the town in the 1970s, while her father Steve Mallow served as mayor of the community for 17 years.

Mallow said she remembers watching her father put his time into the community he loved, often discussing politics from the family’s business, Mallow’s Grocery.