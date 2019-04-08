New EMS art teacher's work goes up at refuge

Medicine Park artist and soon-to-be middle school art teacher Sandra Dunn is showcasing two media in her one-woman show at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center this month.

Refuge volunteer Donna Phillips said the exhibit will be in the Visitor Center gallery through the end of August. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction.

The “Oklahoma Wildflowers” section is a collection of watercolor paintings she did two years ago to accompany an interpretive program she gave at the Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus.