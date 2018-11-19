New economic development policy guides retail incentives
Mon, 11/19/2018 - 12:20am Kim McConnell
A new economic development policy approved last week by the City Council will give city officials more flexibility in providing financial incentives to retail developers establishing themselves in Lawton.
That means some incentives may be given for items unrelated to infrastructure, which the original incentive policy specified.
The old policy was crafted in 2009 and hasn’t been amended since, city officials said during presentations to the City Council.