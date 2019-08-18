You are here

Home » News » Local » New Aggies move onto campus

New Aggies move onto campus

Sun, 08/18/2019 - 3:36am Hannah Maginot

Tucker Shirk pulled a fishing pole, mountain bike, acoustic guitar and a desk printer out of the U-Haul van and schlepped towards North Shepler Tower at Cameron University — up the elevator, onto the eighth floor and into a small dorm room — his home for the new school year.

The Cameron University freshman drove to Lawton from Wichita Falls Friday morning to move onto campus.

“I’m excited,” Shirk said, “and a little nervous.”

Shirk said the Army ROTC program and scholarships are what enticed him to apply to Cameron.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the military,” Shirk said, “and I was really impressed by (Cameron’s) ROTC program.”

The member of a military family, Shirk, also said he’s looking forward to living near an Army base.

“The ability to go to Fort Sill for different ROTC activities, it’s a big thing,” he said. “There aren’t many schools like that, and not many that are this affordable.”

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620