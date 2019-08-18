New Aggies move onto campus

Tucker Shirk pulled a fishing pole, mountain bike, acoustic guitar and a desk printer out of the U-Haul van and schlepped towards North Shepler Tower at Cameron University — up the elevator, onto the eighth floor and into a small dorm room — his home for the new school year.

The Cameron University freshman drove to Lawton from Wichita Falls Friday morning to move onto campus.

“I’m excited,” Shirk said, “and a little nervous.”

Shirk said the Army ROTC program and scholarships are what enticed him to apply to Cameron.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the military,” Shirk said, “and I was really impressed by (Cameron’s) ROTC program.”

The member of a military family, Shirk, also said he’s looking forward to living near an Army base.

“The ability to go to Fort Sill for different ROTC activities, it’s a big thing,” he said. “There aren’t many schools like that, and not many that are this affordable.”