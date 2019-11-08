National mass shootings have local responders searching for the right tactics at the right time

It’s been just over a week since 31 people died and dozens more suffered injuries in two mass shootings. The weight of the tragedy was offset by the heroism found from the first responders.

The incidents in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mark the 15th and 16th mass shootings of 2019 with four or more people killed. As the problem spreads nationwide, local eyes ready a defense.

For local first responders, the lessons gleaned force focus on the fact that it’s only a matter of time before something strikes closer to home.