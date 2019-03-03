Myron Beeson to show works at refuge Visitor Center

“Every one of these paintings has a meaning to it,” Myron Beeson said as his work was going up Friday in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

The featured artist for the month of March is a Hopi-Navajo artist and flute maker who now makes his home at Apache. He grew up on a reservation in northern Arizona, about an hour north of Winslow. His wife, Bonnie, was a missionary there before they married, and that’s how they met. Today she helps him with accounting and sales when they go to shows around the country. Beeson said they try to do 7-10 of these a year. Among the places they’ve shown are Santa Fe, N.M.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Texas, and Arizona.