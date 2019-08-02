Murder suspect now in Wichita County, Texas jail

The suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2019 is now in a Wichita County, Texas, jail.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, confirmed that Regionald V. Talbert, a.k.a. “Crazy,” 36, of Lawton, is in the north Texas jail where he is being held on a Wichita County warrant for a Dec. 9 aggravated assault. He will face charges related to that case before he is released to Comanche County where he faces a first-degree murder charge and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison, life without parole or death if convicted.

Talbert is accused of the Jan. 19 killing of 33-year-old Tyrone Johnson. According to the state Medical Examiner’s office, Johnson died from “multiple penetrating medium caliber gunshot wounds.”

Talbert has been on the run since the shooting. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Feb. 1 in Houston, Texas.