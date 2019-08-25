Muralists 'bring the world' to Lincoln Elementary students

The first time Catherine Wright visited Lincoln Elementary a few years ago, she knew she wanted to do something to help brighten up the school.

Fast forward to this summer, and she’s done just that — one mural at a time.

Wright and a team of volunteers have painted a dozen murals throughout the hallways of the school, a project she and Melody Sanne, closing coordinator at The Wright Team, have managed to do completely without charge to the school or the district.