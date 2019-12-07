Mother charged with leaving kids in car

A Lawton woman is in jail after investigators say she left three children between 2 and 9 years old inside a vehicle at a local store Tuesday when the heat index registered close to 120 degrees.

Brooke Leeanne Smith, 34, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, court records indicate. She faces up to one year in prison if convicted.

Smith was arrested Tuesday after the children were found shortly after 5:15 p.m. inside a vehicle in the parking lot at 1002 N. Sheridan. According to the affidavit, police found a 2-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old child inside a non-running Ford Focus parked in the lot. The back windows were down about 4 inches and the front windows were completely down and the car was not parked in the shade.

Police reported the 2-year-old was “very red in the face, sweaty and appeared sluggish as if he had possible heat exhaustion,” the affidavit states. LPD Officer Austin Mahsetky said the other two children were red and sweaty, as well.