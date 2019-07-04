Moonlight Walk Against Drugs will be held Friday

The 28th annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs, benefitting Crime Stoppers in Lawton, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday with displays and family fun being held from 6-8 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park.

All displays and the walk itself are free and the public is encouraged to participate in the event. Several static displays and family fun events will be set up near the Holiday House. To enter the park for the walk the entrance on NW Ferris and 3rd Street is recommended.

Displays this year will include the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, McGruff the Crime Dog, Fort Sill Police and Fire Departments, the LPD S.W.A.T. team, the Lawton Fire Department, and other police and fire vehicles.

Live performances will be given by the Signal 4 Band and the 77th Army Band. Hot dogs, chili dogs and drinks will be available. There will also be bounce houses, face-painting, pony rides, and snow cones for the kids. Southwest Martial Arts Show Team will perform.