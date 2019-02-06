Monday Memories: When a shared memory becomes a critique

Regardless of the stereotypes, we millennials are not homogenous. We don’t all eat avocado toast, we haven’t all been given participation trophies and, no, we aren’t killing every industry under the sun. But there are a handful of things that we experienced together, phrases and images etched into our collective memory.

Some of these shared memories we cherish, holding on to the rose-tinged echo of something that we will never get to experience again. Others we subvert, twisting something from our childhoods into a post-adolescent critique on society. One of these subverted memories has been on my mind lately simply because of how odd it is that millennials have, as a group, taken it and turned it into a critique on the public school system.