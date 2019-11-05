Monday drug bust nets 3 arrests, recovers heroin, meth and guns

Two people were charged for a Monday morning drug raid netted law enforcement guns, paraphernalia, a large amount of drugs and three arrests.

Graylan Donovan Ninedorf, 19, Lawton, and Bobbie Jean Willis, 28, Lawton, each made initial appearances in Comanche County District Court.

Ninedorf received felony counts of two charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and a count of gang-related offense, after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison per count. He has a May 2018 conviction in Jackson County for possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Willis received two felony charges of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

The pair were among three people arrested following the Monday morning police raid.