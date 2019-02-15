Military Spouses Club Visits Vets

The Patriot Spouse Club of Fort Sill brought cards and smiles to veterans at the Veteran’s Administration Care Center Thursday.

Diana Ortiz, group leader, asked the students at Lawton Academy of Arts and Science to address some Valentine cards to the veterans at the center and several assisted living facilities in Lawton. The students constructed and signed 600 cards, plenty to go around for Valentine’s Day.

“We give scholarships to local students and keep a check on the welfare of our veterans,” Ortiz said. “Around Christmastime, we gave gift cards to 84 homeless teens in Lawton. We enjoy helping everyone we can.”