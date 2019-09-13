MHS football team marks 50th anniversary with special decal

MacArthur High School’s half-century anniversary is a milestone for the school this year, and the MHS football team has found its own way of honoring the school’s legacy: by plastering “50” year decals on their green-and-yellow helmets.

MHS alum Jesse Stovall said though the football uniforms have changed over the decades, they have always promoted Highlander pride.

“I find it neat that they are the same style as when I played football,” said Stovall, who is now a teacher at MacArthur Middle School. “It’s very touching and endearing for us alums to see us being honored.”

The plan was to wear the “50” decals for the first three games of the season, but players are pushing for them to be worn the rest of the season.

MHS senior Isaiah Passi, center and defensive end, has played all four years for the Highlanders and said it’s an honor to represent 50 years of MacArthur football.