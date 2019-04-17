Meyers appointed to second term on Judicial Council

A Lawton man in his 50th year practicing law is beginning a second term to the Council on Judicial Complaints.

O. Christopher Meyers was sworn into office for his next two-year-term on March 1 during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. It was an experience he first had on that day in 2017.

It’s been a great career since following the examples of elders who shaped and influenced Meyers.

“I was interested (in law) in high school,” Meyers said. “ There were some lawyers I was involved with, Scout Masters, Sunday School teachers, people I looked up to. As I went through college, I continued to be drawn in that direction. I never wanted to be anything else.”

After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966 at the University of Oklahoma, Meyers received his Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University in 1972 and a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma University School of Law in 1969. He also maintains affiliation with the Oklahoma and American Bar Associations, and is a member of the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants. He has served as the President of the Comanche County Bar Association and the Taxation Section of the Oklahoma Bar Association and is currently a trustee to the Oklahoma Bar Association Foundation. He also served as a Governor of the Oklahoma Bar Association Board of Governors 2011- 2013.

From his Lawton-based law practice, Meyers Law Firm, PLLC, 15 N.W. 44th, Meyers continues to handle complex cases in taxation and litigation for estates, corporations and individuals.