Meth dumped into liquid tests positive, results in arrest

A cup full of liquid methamphetamine and an outstanding county warrant landed a man in jail for drug trafficking.

Lawton Police Detective Jeff McCoy was keeping watch of a known drug house shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when he saw a vehicle leave the home and fail to use its signal before turning northbound on Southwest 11th Street from Jefferson Avenue, according to the report. A traffic stop was made near the intersection of Southwest 19th Street and Lee Boulevard.

The female driver and her male passenger showed McCoy their identification and K9 Officer “Be”M was brought in to conduct an open air sniff for drugs. After a positive alert was made, the man and woman were removed from the vehicle and a search of them and the vehicle began.

McCoy said he noticed a blue screw on top to a container that contained what he believed to be meth residue in the passenger seat area. Inside a 64-ounce cup in the console, the detective saw a blue, round cylinder lying on top of the ice with its top missing, according to the report. The blue screw on top matched the cylinder.