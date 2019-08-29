Meth and Russian roulette converge for Aug. 22 killing of Lawton man, according to investigators

Witnesses said a drug-fueled version of Russian roulette led to last week’s shooting death of a 33-year-old Lawton man and charges against the alleged trigger man.

A second case was filed against the same man for a July robbery at gunpoint of a man’s gold necklaces.

Arrieus Adonte Sentrail Sims Jr., 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court. According to court records, he faces felony charges of second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Due to Sims’ prior convictions, the murder charge is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison.

Sims is accused of shooting Michael Hyde Aug. 22 with a revolver after loading a round, spinning the cylinder, pulling the trigger and pointing it at the man. When the first time failed, another spin led to Hyde’s death, according to investigators.

Lawton Police Detective Fernando Diaz said the shooting happened at an apartment at 6921 W. Gore. Police were called to the location after someone reported hearing a gunshot followed by screams that someone was bleeding, according to the affidavit. At the same time, officers working at Comanche County Memorial Hospital called in a gunshot victim who had just arrived.