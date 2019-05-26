Memorial Day observances set

When it comes to holidays, Americans too often forget the reason for the season. Sure, camping, boating and golf are nice ways to spend the three- or four-day weekend that kicks off the summer season, but they’re not what Memorial Day is all about.

It began as a day of remembrance for the men who fought, bled and died in the War Between the States. In 1868, copying the southern annual observance of the previous three years, an organization of Union veterans founded in Decatur, Ill., established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the Union war dead with flowers.

Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic signed his famous General Order No. 11 stating that “(t)he 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.”

Thus, Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868. Following the proclamation, participants decorated graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers.