Medical Examiner said city’s second homicide of 2019 due to ‘multiple gunshot wounds’

The state Medical Examiner said the victim of Lawton’s second homicide of the year died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the summary report by Medical Examiner Lisa Barton, Joshua Francis Seavert, 32, of Lawton, died from a gunshot wound to the right forearm, another to the right torso that may be a re-entrance from the forearm wound, and a penetrating wound to the upper right back. The manner of death was identified as “homicide.”

Seavert was killed the morning of Jan. 29.

Johnny Ray Jones, 28, of Cyril, is being held on $1 million bond for the shooting of Seavert and another man.

Jones made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court Feb. 5 where he was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole and even death upon conviction.

Jones admitted to Police to “shooting his ‘brothers-in-law’” during an incident the morning of Jan. 29, according to the court affidavit.