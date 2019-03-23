ME rules man’s death homicide

The March 3 death of a 34-year-old man is considered the city’s fourth homicide of 2019.

The death of Richard Wayne Stinson Jr. is from a penetrating gunshot wound to the neck and torso, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the state Medical Examiner’s office. The manner of death is homicide.

Stinson’s body was found by police around 10 p.m. March 3, at 7922 NW Echo Road. His wife had called 911. Stinson was found lying on the floor in the back bedroom. Police refused to offer much information about the death at the time, only labeling it suspicious.

Stinson’s wife and other potential witnesses were interviewed by investigators. She was arrested March 5 on a warrant for writing a bogus check in January, and was later released on $50,000 bond.

No charges have been filed in Stinson’s murder and police have not named any suspects. His death followed the city’s third homicide by one day.