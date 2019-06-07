ME: Gunshot wounds cause of death

The state Medical Examiner’s report of a 40-year-old man killed in a Jan. 6 standoff with law enforcement shows he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

James P. McDonald died from the wounds received after he shot his ex-wife, killed a man who was with her and wounded a Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to State Medical Examiner Lisa Barton’s report, McDonald received gunshot injuries to the right head and face, the right upper back and to the right abdomen.

According to the report, McDonald’s body was received clad in a blood and brain matter saturated camouflage jack and black jeans. A bag containing a large section of his brain was also received. There was no evidence of medical intervention.

McDonald had an entrance wound to the right side of his head with an 2.5-by-1 cm entrance wound, along with a 2-by-1.2 cm penetrating wound to the right cheek. There is another penetrating wound of 1.5-by-1.2 cm wound on that cheek, and several lacerations, according to the report. The projectiles caused a severe scalp injury. The direction of the wounds’ paths is right to left.

An atypical entrance wound of 4-by-3 cm was found on McDonald’s upper right back. The report states the bullet passed through soft tissue, skeletal muscle and the right shoulder blade and the direction of the wounds was from right to left.

A third area of penetrating gunshot wounds was found in McDonald’s right abdomen. One wound struck higher with a 4-by-1.5 cm entrance and the second was found 2 cm below it and was 4-by-3.5 cm at its entrance. According to the report, he had two ribs broken, a complete laceration of an artery, perforation of his rectum, a fracture of the lumbar vertebral body and a laceration to the right kidney. There was an abundance of clotted blood in his abdomen and pelvis.