McMahon Foundation helps fund CU programs, scholarships

Agriculture and biology students at Cameron University will be working in new facilities, courtesy of a grant from the McMahon Foundation.

Campus officials will be making those changes, as well as others to benefit film and theater students and staff, and students engaged in e-games. Funding within the $520,000 grant also will fund campus scholarship programs.

Keith Mitchell, senior director of public affairs, said the largest component of the McMahon Foundation grant — $210,000 — will fund Phase I of an instructional greenhouse, a four-unit complex that will be built west of the Sciences Complex on the west side of the campus. Campus officials hope to have the work bid out by June.

Mitchell said the idea is a setting that will enhance the study of agriculture and biology, especially as it pertains to fragile and temporary plants, as well as plants that are important to the region. The new greenhouse will supplement study opportunities for programs that exist on campus, he said, explaining that while there is a greenhouse associated with the Plant Sciences Building on the far western edge of campus (on the west side of Southwest 38th Street), the age of the facility makes it impractical to maintain specimens that students need for study.

McMahon’s funding will go a long way in getting that new $350,000 project off the ground by funding its first phase: the earth and concrete work necessary for the four greenhouse units, as well as work for gas and electrical lines.