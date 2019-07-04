Mayor, Rotary to host leadership workshop Wednesday

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, along with the Rotary Club of Lawton and the Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute, will put on a leadership workshop Wednesday for leaders from local organizations.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Coliseum's Prairie Building.

Registration for the event has already closed. Booker said 105 people signed up for the conference and he estimates 65-70 civic clubs, non-profits and faith-based organizations will be represented.

Booker said the primary aim of the event is "improving your leadership". The partnership with Rotary Leadership was important to Booker because of the organization's dedication to making sure organizations have the best leadership possible.