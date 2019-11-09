Mayor postpones talk about funding IT, road construction projects

City Council members didn’t get to talk about new road work and digital upgrades that supporters want funded through the 2016 Capital Improvements Program, after Mayor Stan Booker pulled the agenda items from consideration Tuesday.

The council already faced a dilemma because the total value of those proposed projects is greater than the amount of funds available in the CIP. Booker prompted an additional problem when he said he pulling both business items — along with three other items from the consent agenda — because they did not meet the agenda deadline specified in the council’s policy on meetings.

Booker said agenda items must be filed by noon a week before the meeting, and all five items missed the deadline. Booker said that, in the interest of transparency, he couldn’t ignore the council policy and was withdrawing the items. He gave the council the option of voting to waive its rules and hearing the items, but when the council voted on that waiver, they split 4-3 (five affirmative votes were needed).

The policy that the council adopted to govern its meetings specifies an agenda item submitted by the mayor, council member, city manager or city attorney must be submitted by noon Tuesday seven days prior to the council meeting at which the item is to be heard. Addendums will not be accepted “unless it is of an urgent nature requiring immediate consideration and the subject matter of the addendum must be acted on prior to the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Council.” Booker said neither provision applied.