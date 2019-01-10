Mayor leads CIP discussion

Residents had the opportunity Monday to hear discussion and ask questions about a proposal to extend the City of Lawton’s two sales tax programs, the day before City Council members are slated to start making decisions about the idea.

Mayor Stan Booker led the discussion at the town hall-style meeting, where he explained $96.75 million worth of proposed expenditures that would be possible if the City Council and Lawton residents agree to extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, expiration, to at least 2034. The programs were created by residential vote and while the council will be the entity that decides if the extension will be sought and the details of that proposal, only voters have the power to approve the idea.