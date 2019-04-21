Mata seeks title of 36th Miss Indian World

A Comanche princess will be taking a trek to New Mexico this week to compete for the title of 36th Miss Indian World.

Shelby Mata, 22, is the only Southwest Oklahoman among the 17 contestants competing for the beaded crown Tuesday through Saturday during the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, N. M.

“I am so excited to announce this, as well as, blessed that I was given such an amazing opportunity to represent the Comanche Nation,” Mata said.

The Miss Indian World Traditional and Talent Presentations will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

During the Miss Indian World Pageant, Mata will share her knowledge of the Comanche Nation through a personal interview, public speaking, dance competition, and traditional talent.

The Miss Indian World Pageant is the largest prestigious cultural pageant for young Native Women. After the 5-day competition, the contestant with the highest accumulated points will be crowned the new Miss Indian World. The event will be streamed live next Saturday from powwows.com.