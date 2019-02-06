Mass transit agreement benefitting students, staff

When Lawton Public Schools and Lawton Area Transit System agreed on a new transportation option in late 2016, the premise was more students could participate in after school activities while the school district alleviated the strain on its own bus system.

That isn’t quite what happened. But, that doesn’t mean the cooperative agreement between LPS and LATS hasn’t been wildly successful.

Today, total ridership numbers surpassed 6,000 for the first three months of 2019, compared to 2,982 student riders when the cooperative venture began as a pilot program in January 2017.