Marijuana dispensary implicated in meth trafficking; three men arrested

Three employees of a Lawton medical marijuana dispensary are in jail awaiting meth trafficking charges after a traffic stop that followed an investigative operation that began with a cooperative informant.

Detectives received information on Aug. 21 that the owner of a local medical marijuana dispensary was bringing 100 pounds of marijuana from California to Lawton and said that a Vietnamese man and two Hispanic men would be doing the transporting, the report states.

Surveillance was conducted Aug. 22 of the marijuana dispensary warehouse at Southwest 37th Street and Lee Boulevard with assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The three men were seen leaving the warehouse and driving north on Interstate 44. They would return the next day, according to investigators.

On Friday, a man was found at a dumpster behind Goodwill, 616 N. Sheridan, and he was arrested for outstanding warrants. Officers also found 204 vials of THC in sandwich baggies containing the dispensary’s logo. The man told police he’d found the vials in a dumpster. This aspect remains under investigation.

Compliance checks were made Friday at the dispensary in the 1900 block Cache Road and the warehouse in the 3700 block Southwest Bishop Road. The three men were seen loading bags and backpacks into a Toyota Camry that day and OBN agents told police it appeared they were leaving in a hurry, the report states.