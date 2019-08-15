Marga R. Slayton, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Lawton.

No services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Marga was born November 15, 1941 in Erfurt, Germany to Paul and Rosa (Schilling) Luther. She married MSG (Retired) Starling Slayton on November 9, 1979 while he was stationed with the United States Army in Germany. The couple came to Lawton in 1984. She was a very loyal and dedicated military wife who traveled with her husband everywhere he was stationed during his 27 year military career.

Marga was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family and the time she spent with them. She loved shopping, cooking, gardening, playing cards and watching Judge Judy. She loved dogs and rescuing dogs. If a dog came by her house the dog was going to have a good home.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years of the home, a daughter, Susanne Eye of Corpus Christi, Texas, five grandchildren, Nicole McMonagle of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Rebecca Eye of Monahans, Texas, Jeffrey Eye of Chickasha, Ashley Davis and Cindy Davis both of Beckley, West Virginia, four great grandchildren, Sophia Salazar, Jace Sturgill and Easton Sturgill, and Everleigh Davis.

Marga was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.