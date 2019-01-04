Mangum pharmacist federally indicted for fraud

A federal indictment was unsealed that charges a Mangum pharmacist with 40 counts of defrauding SoonerCare, Medicare and Medicaid through his pharmacy.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, charges Jeffrey Scott Terry, 37, with putting in place a scheme to defraud the programs of over $1 million, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. The case was investigated in conjunction with the state Attorney General’s office.

According to the indictment, filed on March, Terry was a licensed pharmacist who began operating Bratton Drug, 109 S. Oklahoma in Mangum, in August 2015.