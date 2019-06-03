Man wanted for bamboozling from another’s bull stock

A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 30-year-old Eufala man accused of selling someone else’s bucking bulls.

The Stephens County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Justin Lee Armstrong for a felony charge of embezzlement, court records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Armstrong is accused of selling three American Bucking Bull, Inc. (ABBI) bulls between May and August 2018 and pocketing the money, according to the charge.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brett Welden was contacted by the victim in August about Armstrong selling rodeo-type bulls without paying him, according to the court affidavit. The owner said that in May 2018 he’d made a deal with Armstrong for him to take five ABBI-registered bucking bulls and try to sell them. The owner would receive $1,000 per bull and Armstrong would collect anything over that. There was a three-month deadline to sell the bulls.

The owner said that in August, he contacted Armstrong and told him to return the bulls; however, that failed to happen, the affidavit states. The owner was able to locate two of the bulls. Armstrong told the owner the other bulls were at his place and asked if he could “just buy the bulls himself.” The deal was made and Armstrong agreed to make a cash payment the next day. A week later, he’d still failed to deliver.