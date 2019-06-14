Man sought after hammer attack

A felony arrest warrant was issued this week for a 45-year-old Lawton man accused of hitting his niece in the face and head with the claw end of a hammer.

The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant for the arrest of Jason Eugene Orr, a.k.a. Jay Jay, for a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Orr is accused of assaulting his niece on May 25. According to the warrant affidavit, police were called around 9:30 a.m. regarding the assault. The woman said that morning Orr had struck her several times in her face and head area. Her injuries were photographed and medical personnel treated her at the scene. She later went to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman told investigators that she’d gone to her uncle’s home at 602 NW 16th, to confront him about allegations he’d broken into her vehicle. She said he began yelling at her and, after she made a statement about Orr being on drugs, he punched her three times in the face. The woman, in turn pepper-sprayed him and ran from the home.