Man sentenced for kidnapping, child abuse

After originally being scheduled to plead guilty to serial abuse of his girlfriend in November, a 27-year-old Lawton man was sentenced Friday to two 25-year prison sentences.

After Robert Joshua Blanton entered his guilty pleas in Comanche County District Court to two felony kidnapping charges and a count of child abuse by injury, along with misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse, domestic assault and battery and obstructing an officer, District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered his sentence.

For Blanton, each kidnaping count resulted in a 35-year sentence with Department of Corrections (DOC) with 25 years to serve and 10 years suspended, records indicate. The child abuse sentence was 15 years with DOC. He received one year in Comanche County Detention Center for each misdemeanor. Records don’t indicate if the sentences are consecutive or concurrent.

One kidnapping count centers around a period of physical abuse in March 2017 of Blanton’s girlfriend over a period of several days inside their home in the 200 block of Southwest Park.