Man reports extortion to police; be wary of this online trend

An attempt at an online relationship turned into a reported blackmail attempt, according to police.

Lawton Police Officer Dane Swinford reported speaking with a man in mid-June who called regarding an attempted extortion. The man said he’d met a female on Adultfriendfinder.com and that, after a short time of messaging, they exchanged sexually explicit photos. It was after that, the man said, the woman messaged him that if he didn’t send her $800 that she would leak the photos to his friends and family on Facebook.

The man told the woman he didn’t have $800 but he would send her $150, the report states. The man said he then sent the money through Western Union to an address in Manila, Philippines. The woman messaged the man and demanded he send another $150 or she would leak the photos. The man said she gave him a phone number and then texted him screenshots of his father’s Facebook profile and asked when he was going to send the money.

The man’s complaint is among a trend these days called “sextortion.” According to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3), several different blackmail scams exist. While the specific tactics of each scam may vary, they all contain the following elements:

•The blackmail attempt is usually in the form of an email from a stranger.

•To make the email more believable, and thus more intimidating, the blackmailer includes some of the target’s personal information, such as a username or password, which he or she probably found on a list of compromised passwords from one of the recent big data breaches.

•The blackmailer accuses the target of doing something most people would want to keep private, like cheating on a spouse or visiting adult websites.

•To explain how the blackmailer gathered the information, the blackmailer usually begins the email with a statement like “I stumbled across your misadventures” or “I installed malware on the adult video site.”

•The blackmailer threatens to send proof of the target’s misdeeds to the individual’s personal or social media contacts if he or she doesn’t pay the ransom.