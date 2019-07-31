Man pleads guilty to manslaughter

A 42-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting and accidentally killing a mother of five with a trash truck while under the influence of drugs in 2017.

Michael Alan Lorentz, represented by Lawrence Corrales, entered his guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

The crime is punishable with between four years to life in prison. The crime falls under the statute that 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.

Lorentz admitted to driving a trash truck that struck Andrea Kay “Drea” Robertson, 28, while she was walking in the 600 block Southwest 52nd Street on July 4, 2017.

According to the court affidavit, Lorentz told officers he was driving a Mack trash truck northbound on Northwest 52nd, and when he crossed over the railroad tracks, he did not see Robertson, a mother of five children, walking northbound in the road. Lorentz’s lab tests returned positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy following analysis. In his plea, he admitted to operating the truck while “under the influence of intoxicating substance.”