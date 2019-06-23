Man with Lawton ties to receive award

Commander Shad Schoppert, Alaska Native Medical Center Supervisory Facilities Management Engineer, received the 2018 Indian Health Service Director’s Award on Friday for his leadership of the ANMC Facilities team following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Nov. 30, 2018.

Schoppert is the grandson of Ruth Hall, Lawton. His parents, Dawn Hall Schoppert and Roy Schoppert III, are former Lawton residents.

Schoppert was nominated by his supervisor, LeeAnn Garrick, Vice President of ANMC Administrative Services.

Garrick wrote in her nomination, “Immediately following the 7.1 earthquake striking the southcentral region of Alaska, ANMC’s Supervisory Facilities Management Engineer Commander Shad Schoppert, reported to the Hospital Incident Command Center and then directed the actions of a large 45-person team of facilities and maintenance staff in the midst of unknown disaster conditions.

“... He quickly organized his team into a satellite Incident Command in the facilities maintenance control room with roving team members reporting in damage from across the campus. ... With damage already reported in some buildings, he stayed focused and prioritized the safety of patients and staff as the main priority following by building damage mitigation.

“... Cmdr. Schoppert took this emergency as the opportunity to put the training into action, utilizing those trained professionals with their RDA supplies to inspect every building and report any damage. ...

“Later when the Municipality of Anchorage put the community on a boil water notice, Cmdr. Schoppert switched the medical center water source to a 100,000-gallon fresh water tank to ensure patients and visitors had a safe water source. That evening when the notice was still in effect, he turned to Environmental Health and Engineering to test the hospital’s water and be prepared to treat it for possible contamination.

“... His leadership of this focused team continued over the next several days and all programs were open and available for patients that next Monday following the earthquake, while much of the city was still picking up pieces.”