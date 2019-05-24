Man jailed for quartet of gun charges

A 24-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $50,000 combined bond for four gun charges.

Johnathan Joel Garza made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony counts of feloniously pointing a firearm and two more counts of possessing a firearm while on probation, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Garza was arrested by Lawton police on Tuesday after he was accused of pointing a gun and threatening to shoot someone in the 2700 block Northwest Denver Avenue, according to the court affidavit. Officers made contact with a man who said Garza had pulled up to his home in a green Cadillac and came to his front door. The man said he’d previously banned Garza from his house and told him to leave or he’d call police.

The man stepped outside his house to make sure Garza left and didn’t take anything with him when, he said, Garza turned around and pulled a semi-auto pistol from his pocket, pulled the slide back and chambered a round before pointing the gun at him and threatened to kill him, the affidavit states. The man went back inside his house and called police and Garza drove off.