Man jailed for May robbery committed while ‘tripping on acid’

Charges were filed and a motion to revoke a suspended sentence was made for a 23-year-old man accused of robbing a man of his cellphone at gunpoint in May while he was “tripping on acid.”

Admural Aliq Majors, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree robbery and gang-related offense after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison for each count if convicted.

The charges stem from a May 26 robbery of three people outside a convenience store in the 2900 block Fort Sill Boulevard.

The victims told police that Majors approached them with a gun in his hand shortly after 1 a.m. while they were outside the store and told them to give him everything in their pockets, the court affidavit states. One person gave up a cellphone and then Majors fired off a shot from his gun into the ground before running away. Another man was inside the store and following the shot, left the store on foot.