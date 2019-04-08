Man held on $50,000 bond for allegation of shooting at a car

A 19-year-old Lawton man is being held on $50,000 bond after witnesses identified him as shooting at a car of women Wednesday night.

Chaleb Onte’onte Mchon made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Lawton police were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the area of West Gore Boulevard and Sheridan Road on a shots fired report and met with the victim at McDonald’s, 30 S. Sheridan. She said the suspect was driving a blue Kia Optima.

The woman said she and two other women were at apartments in the 2202 block Southwest B Avenue when they saw two black males approaching their vehicle while they were leaving. The probable cause affidavit states another man was almost to their vehicle when two gunshots rang out as they exited the parking lot. She said the three men then got into the Kia and left.

Police found a bullet hole in the middle of the woman’s paper tag and another in the driver’s side tail light. The woman told police which apartment the suspects were staying in.