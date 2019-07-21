Man found in Pepsi trailer booked for burglary

A nude man found Tuesday morning inside a trailer full of soda claimed he was drugged and raped, according to police, but was arrested for third-degree burglary.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to Pepsi Bottling Co., 209 SE Simpson, on the report of a man inside a trailer that was dropped off to the company the night before. When a broken seal was discovered, workers believed something was amiss and called for police.

“One of the workers at the plant noticed the truck had been tampered with and the transport seal was broken,” said LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. “There were sodas leaking in the back as well.”

The man was found inside the trailer, naked and lying on the floor surrounded by numerous empty bottles of soda.