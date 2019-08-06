Man found guilty of rape, possession of juvenile porn

A Comanche County jury found a 39-year-old California man guilty of drugging and raping a teen over a 5-day period in 2018, as well as for possession of juvenile pornography and recommended he serve life sentences for each count.

Raheem Lamanz Plater, of Compton, Calif., was found guilty Friday in Comanche County District Court of felony for felony charges of second-degree rape and of possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate.

Although the jury recommended that he serve life in prison, a pre-sentence investigation for Plater will take place and sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

Plater was found guilty of drugging and repeatedly raping the teen between Sept. 1 and 5, 2018. Plater took the teen to an empty parking lot and forced her to perform sexual acts. He then took her to an apartment where he kept her and raped her on at least four difference occasions.