Man claims he was assaulted by some unknown strippers

A man bleeding from the face and with a severely swollen eye told investigators he'd been assaulted by a couple of unknown strippers Wednesday morning.

According to the report filed in the Comanche County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called out around 2:45 a.m. to Dragon West strip club, 9800 Cache Road, along with an ambulance regarding a man suffering from an assault. The man was found standing near the entrance, talking on a cellphone; he was bleeding from the facial area and his left eye was severely swollen.